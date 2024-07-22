P.E.I. RCMP searching for alleged dangerous driver

Police on Prince Edward Island are asking for the public’s help as they search for what they describe as a dangerous driver.

The RCMP says attempts were made to stop a dark grey/black Dodge Journey with P.E.I. license plate 552QN on Sunday.

Police say they stopped the pursuit due to public safety.

“Early this morning, Monday July 22, 2024, the vehicle is again driving dangerously on Island roads,” the RCMP said in a post on social media.

Police are asking the public to call them if they have real-time information on the vehicle’s location.

“Previous sightings are not needed,” police say.

Drivers are being told to be cautious, not approach the vehicle, and call their local RCMP detachment if they see it.

