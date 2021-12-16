P.E.I. reports 10 new COVID-19 infections Thursday; several potential exposure sites

Prince Edward Island is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the total number of active infections to 49.

Dr. Heather Morison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says four cases are linked to travel outside of P.E.I. and six cases remain under investigation.

Those involved in the new cases includes:

One individual in their 80s;

One individual in their 60s;

Two individuals in their 50s;

Two individuals in their 40s;

One individual in their 30s;

Two individuals in their 20s; and

One individual between the ages of 12 and 19 years.

Morrison says similar to other jurisdictions, the island is seeing transmission of the virus occurring quickly and with minimal contact.

"It is important to maintain physical distancing from people outside your household and individuals should wear a three-layer mask properly when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate and be tested at a drop-in testing clinic," said Morrison.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 444 cases of COVID-19.

Morrison also announced several potential COVID-19 exposures on Thursday, along with a flight exposure.

All potential exposure sites are posted on the provincial government's website.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Dec. 15, 95.1 per cent of Island residents aged 12 years and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 91.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-nine-point-nine per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

More than 11,000 people have received their third dose or booster of COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately 7,500 individuals are eligible for a booster and have not yet received their third dose.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.