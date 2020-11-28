HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on the island Saturday.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the two new cases are unrelated.They are:

A male student at Charlottetown Rural High school

A male between the ages of 10 and 19, who travelled outside Atlantic Canada and was self-isolating

Dr. Morrison says the student at Charlottetown Rural High school is now isolating, and has mild symptoms.

P.E.I. Public Health is contacting his close contacts. They will all need to self-isolate until their test results come back negative, and Dr. Morrison says some will have to isolate for 14 days.

The student travelled to school by bus, on Nov. 25 and 26. Dr. Morrison says students who were on the same buses will be contacted and asked to get tested.

The bus numbers were no. 3 and 23 to Charlottetown Rural High School, and no. 3 and 23 home from school.

Anyone who sat within six feet of the student will be considered a close contact, and will be asked by Public Health to self-isolate for 14 days.

Out of what Dr. Morrison calls an abundance of caution, all staff at Charlottetown Rural High School are also being asked to get tested for COVID-19.

Testing clinics will have additional staff on Saturday, and open from 12 to 8 p.m.

PUBLIC EXPOSURE LOCATIONS

There are two public exposure notices associated with the student at Charlottown Rural High School:

Wendy’s Restaurant, 634 University Avenue in Charlottetown on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days

Needs Convenience, 259 St. Peters Rd., Charlottetown on Thursday, Nov. 26, from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Dr. Morrison advised anyone who was at these locations during these times to self-monitor for symptoms, and get tested if any are noticed.

The person in this case also plays hockey with the Sherwood Minor Hockey team no. 2. All close contacts through hockey will be contacted through public health.

Dr. Morrison says contact tracing is still underway for this case.

The male involved in the second new case travelled outside Atlantic Canada, and has been self-isolating since arriving on the island.

Dr. Morrison says he is “doing well”, and will continue to isolate at home. He is not a student in P.E.I.

All of his close contacts have been called and are self-isolating.

He flew to P.E.I. on Thursday, Nov. 26 on Air Canada flight AC7462 from Toronto to Charlottetown. Morrison says anyone who was on this flight should monitor for symptoms.

To date, P.E.I. has had 72 total cases of COVID-19, 68 recoveries, and 53,771 negative test results.