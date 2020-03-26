HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island has reported four new cases of COVID-19, all travel related, bringing the Island's total to nine confirmed cases, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The four new cases are all men, ranging in ages from 55-70, who recently returned from international travel. Morrison said there is no connection between the four individuals.

Two of the men had been travelling in Europe, one in the U.S.A., and one in the Caribbean.

Two of the men are from the Queens County area, while the other two are from the Prince County area. The previous five confirmed cases were all located in the Queens County area.

Morrison says all four men are self-isolating at home, and doing well.

"It's a great example again, and I thank them for self-isolating, because in doing so they have protected many other Islanders," said Morrison.

Further details, including information on their returning flights, will be announced as soon as possible.

Previously on Thursday, Morrison had announced that one of the provinces previously confirmed COVID-19 cases had recovered.

Morrison says the province has seen 556 tests conducted, with 339 negative test results, and more than 200 results still pending at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

During Thursday's news conference, Morrison said P.E.I. officials are now working with enforcement to follow up on complaints of people not self-isolating.

"We've talked about flattening the curve," said Morrison. "It is a serious illness for many people who are older and who are immunocompromised."

On Wednesday, Morrison announced two new cases of COVID-19, both involving Queens County men in their 30s.

One of those men flew into New Brunswick and drove straight to P.E.I., while the other flew into Halifax before returning to the Island. Further flight details have not been shared at this time.

All nine cases on P.E.I. are travel related. Previous to the four cases announced Thursday afternoon, the following cases were announced:

Announced Wednesday, a man in his 30s from Queens County who returned from the Dominican Republic on March 19, and was tested on March 23.

Announced Wednesday, a man in his 30s from Queens County who returned from the United States on March 13, and was tested on March 19.

Announced Sunday, a woman in her 20s from Queens County. She had been travelling in Spain and arrived back in Canada on March 14, flying into Toronto. She flew from Toronto to Moncton on WestJet flight 3456 on March 16.

Announced March 19, a man in his 40s from Queens County. He returned to Charlottetown on March 11 on Air Canada Flight 7564 from Toronto to Charlottetown.

Announced March 14, a woman in her 50s from Queens County. She returned to P.E.I on March 7 after travelling on a cruise ship. She flew from Toronto to Moncton on March 7 on WestJet flight 3440.

Morrison also said Thursday that she expects a decision on schools remaining closed will be made by the end of the week.