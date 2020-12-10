HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Prince Edward Island as the province continues to test at a record rate.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said 1,300 COVID-19 tests were processed on Tuesday and all came back negative.

Morrison says a large majority of tests were conducted on Islanders between the ages of 20 and 29, after P.E.I. asked anyone in that age group to get tested. An additional 2,000 tests are currently pending results.

“It is so encouraging to see young Islanders respond quickly to the call to be tested. The results of these tests will give us a better sense of any potential spread of COVID-19 throughout this age group and can assist in stopping the chain of transmission,” said Dr. Morrison in a statement. “It is clear that those in their 20s, as well as all Islanders, care deeply for their community and are willing to do whatever it takes to look after one another.”

That marks two days in a row with no new cases reported in the province, following an outbreak of 11 new cases between Saturday and Monday, all of which were linked to a group of fast-food workers and close contacts in Charlottetown.

Morrison said Monday those active cases have at least 200 close contacts who have been tested and will continue to remain in self-isolation for 14 days, regardless of their test results.

On Monday, P.E.I. enacted ‘circuit-breaker’ measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

PRIORITIZED TESTING FOR 20-29 YEAR OLDS

After Health P.E.I. asked on Sunday for anyone in their 20s who is living in the Charlottetown area to be tested, Morrison says the response has been impressive, and is further clarifying the priority groups in that age range.

"The response from that age category has been tremendous. I'd like to thank them for responding so positively to our advice," said Morrison.

Health P.E.I. has now prioritized the testing focus to allow those who have symptoms to get tested quickly.

Individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Charlottetown area are asked to be tested immediately if they are in any of the following categories:

Live with multiple age roommates in that age group.

Work in a crowded environment, such as a fast-food industry.

Anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone in that age group who is not symptomatic does not need to self-isolate after getting tested and can return to work or school as they await their results.

Anyone of any age group who has symptoms should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive their results.

“Given the demographic of the current outbreak, it’s important that we increase testing of the individuals aged 20 to 29, to tell us if COVID-19 is circulating in this population that might otherwise go undetected,” said Morrison.

Health P.E.I. will be setting up a clinic at UPEI on Thursday for students and staff. Once again, priority will be given to anyone experiencing symptoms or living and/or working closely with others in the 20-29 age group. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

UPDATED CASE NUMBERS

P.E.I. has seen 61,484 negative test results and 84 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March. With 71 cases now considered recovered, there are 13 active cases in the province. There have been no deaths and no one is in hospital as a result of COVID-19.