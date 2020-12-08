HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With one previously reported case recovered, the number of active cases on the island has dropped to 13.

"Yesterday there were approximately 2,000 individuals tested across P.E.I., a large number in that 20-29 age category," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief medical officer of health, during a news update on Tuesday. "Approximately half of those tests have been completed, and the other half are pending."

Eleven of those 13 active cases were reported between Saturday and Monday and are linked to a group of fast-food workers, and close contacts, in Charlottetown.

Morrison says those active cases have at least 200 close contacts who have been tested and will continue to remain in self isolation for 14 days regardless of their test results.

VACCINES EXPECTED TO ARRIVE NEXT WEEK

Morrison said P.E.I. is expected to receive an initial shipment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, which will allow the province to vaccinate nearly 1,000 people initially, and expects to receive the Moderna vaccine "a couple weeks later."

Morrison says Health P.E.I. are ready to receive and administer vaccines when they arrive.

"Our system is ready to receive, administer, record and report on vaccine as soon as it arrives in the province. The protocol and reporting requirements for this vaccine are stringent, and P.E.I. are prepared to meet all the standards for the handling and administering of this vaccine," said Morrison.

Morrison says the priority groups identified by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization are:

Residents and staff at congregate living settings that provide care for seniors, such as long-term care and continuing care facilities.

Adults age 70 and over, beginning with adults age 80 and over.

Health care workers, including those who work in health care settings and personal support workers.

Adults in Indigenous communities where infection can have disproportionate consequences.

"The day that vaccine arrives in P.E.I. will be an exciting day in our province," said Morrison."I know it will take months for all Islanders to be immunized against COVID-19, but all Islanders who want to be vaccinated will be able to receive it."

PRIORITIZED TESTING FOR 20-29 YEAR OLDS

After Health P.E.I. asked on Sunday for anyone 20-29 years old who is living in the Charlottetown area to be tested, Dr. Heather Morrison says the response has been impressive, and is further clarifying the priority groups in that age range.

"The response from that age category has been tremendous, I'd like to thank them for responding so positively to our advice," said Morrison.

Health P.E.I. has now prioritized the testing focus to allow those who have symptoms to get tested quickly.

Individuals 20-29 years old in the Charlottetown area are asked to be tested immediately if they are in any of the following categories:

Live with multiple age roommates in that age group.

Work in a crowded environment, such as a fast food industry.

Anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19

Anyone in that age group who is not symptomatic does not need to self-isolate after getting tested and can return to work or school as they await their results.

Anyone of any age group who has symptoms should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive their results.

“Given the demographic of the current outbreak, it’s important that we increase testing of the individuals aged 20 to 29, to tell us if COVID-19 is circulating in this population that might otherwise go undetected,” said Morrison.

Health P.E.I. will be setting up a clinic at Holland College on Wednesday for students and staff. Once again, priority will be given to anyone experiencing symptoms or living and/or working closely with others in the 20-29 age group. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a pop-up testing clinic at UPEI on Thursday.

Morrison announced Monday that it will be expanding hours at its testing clinic in Charlottetown. The testing clinic on Park St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday.

A new testing clinic also opened in Stratford on Monday, and the hours of operation are also being extended for testing clinics in Summerside, O'Leary and Montague.

Health P.E.I. says additional sites and further increases in testing will be evaluated and implemented as necessary.

UPDATED CASE NUMBERS

P.E.I. has seen 61,484 negative test results and 84 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March. With 71 cases now considered recovered, there are 13 active cases in the province. There have been no deaths and no one is in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

Four new cases were reported on Monday, involving two males in their 20s, a male in his 30s, and a female in her 20s. All were close contacts of the cases previously reported over the weekend.

Contact tracing is underway and all close contacts of confirmed cases will be tested and required to self-isolate for 14 days, despite their test results.

“At this point the source of the outbreak is not known and is still under investigation," said Morrison, who added that none of Monday's new cases had recently travelled outside of the province.

Seven new cases were identified over the weekend, all linked to fast-food restaurants in Charlottetown.

Four cases were announced on Sunday involving three women in their 20s and one woman in her 30s.

Those cases were linked to the three cases identified on Saturday, which involved three women in their 20s who were employees at the Wendy's and A&W restaurants on University Avenue in Charlottetown.

'CIRCUIT BREAKER' LOCKDOWN

Effective Monday, P.E.I. has entered a two-week lockdown after several new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported over the weekend.

Premier Dennis King described the new measures as a "circuit breaker."

"The circuit breaker is necessary for us to help stop the spread of COVID in our province," King said during a news update on Monday. "It certainly wasn't the decision that we wanted to make but it was a decision that we needed to make and I really appreciate the response from Islanders."

The new health protocols will remain in place until at least Dec. 21, and include closing all dining rooms in restaurants, fitness facilities, bingo halls and libraries. Organized gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people, and retail stores must limit capacity to 50 per cent.

Four island high schools -- Charlottetown Rural, Colonel Gray, Bluefield and École François-Buote -- have moved to online learning this week. All P.E.I. school sports and extra-curricular activities have been temporarily suspended.

Hospitals and care facilities across the island will be limiting their visitors as of Monday. Only one designated ‘partner in care’ will be allowed to visit patients and residents at hospitals, long-term care facilities or any other care facilities on the island.

Patients and residents of hospitals, long-term care facilities, or any other care facilities may designate one ‘partner in care’, a family member of friend who helps provide additional care for a patient or resident.

No other visitors will be allowed, except for compassionate circumstances, such as when a patient is nearing the end of life, when special permission may be granted by Health P.E.I.

“These restrictions are difficult for our patients and their families, but they are very important during these next two weeks, as we work urgently to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community and to any of our health care services,” said Marion Dowling, co-leader of Health P.E.I.’s COVID-19 Joint Response Team in an emailed statement.