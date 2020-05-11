HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and all 27 cases have recovered.

The island has received 255 negative COVID-19 tests since Friday, and has tested over 4,000 people in total.

This marks P.E.I.'s thirteenth consecutive day with no new cases, with the last positive case, reported April 28, now considered recovered.

In the month of April, P.E.I. only reported six new COVID-19 cases.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. were connected to travel.

Clarifying adjustments to public health restrictions

During Monday's news update, P.E.I.’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison clarified the province's recent changes to the public health restrictions.

On Friday, Morrison announced that members of the same household were allowed to gather indoors with up to five other individuals from other households.

“These gatherings apply to personal gatherings among individuals and not businesses," Morrison clarified Monday.

The province is also allowing an "expanded household," which allows one or two close family members or support people to be included in a household.

“Do so only with individuals you feel you need to be close to, to support your household," said Morrison.

Monday's clarification had an emphasis on children.

“Outdoor and indoor play dates may be planned with physical distancing and following gathering limits, so it’s important to remember that no toys or equipment should be shared," explained Morrison. “Sleepovers are not currently recommended outside of your household, or the extension of your household to one or two family members.”

Morrison also reinforced the importance of physical distancing as P.E.I. continues to move towards reopening.

“We had a couple of concerns raised over physical distancing (over the weekend),” said Morrison. “Physical distancing is an important part of how we work, socialize and go into businesses as we go forward,” she said.

Morrison says physical distancing measures will continue to be enforced. In total, the province has issued 16 COVID-19-related charges, 102 warnings and received over 250 complaints.

Update on health services, ventilators

As P.E.I. moves toward phase two of its "Renew P.E.I. Together" plan, it has formed a team of clinicians and health-care leaders to determine the reopening of some elective health services.

“They will consider the needs of patients and weigh the risks of reintroducing services against the risks of not introducing them," said P.E.I.'s Director of Nursing Marion Dowling.

“Anyone who is going to be rebooked for a procedure or any appointment will be contacted by Health P.E.I. or your healthcare provider, and there is no need for you to call to rebook," added Dowling.

Dowling also reminded islanders that many mental health and addiction services are still available.

Last week, P.E.I. launched a child and youth urgent mental health-care service, which is available for children under the age of 18.

Dowling also confirmed that P.E.I. now has 29 ventilators available to patients, but more are on the way.

The province has received 10 additional ventilators from the National Emergency Strategic Stock Pile, in addition to the 19 it originally had.

On March 25, Dowling said that the province had ordered an additional 15 ventilators through the federal government bulk purchase request, and 12 ventilators separately ordered by the province which were expected to arrive in "late spring."

P.E.I.'s next COVID-19 update is scheduled for Wednesday.