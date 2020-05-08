HALIFAX -- There are no active cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island, as all 27 cases have recovered.

“We have had only 27 cases and now all are recovered. We have not had any hospitalizations and no deaths, we are very fortunate,” said P.E.I.’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison during a news conference.

Morrison also announced Friday that P.E.I. has adjusted their restrictions on group gatherings, and will now allow members of the same household to gather indoors with up to five other individuals.

“For instance, my family could have my sister, her husband and my mother over to celebrate Mothers Day,” said Morrison.

“As we begin to interact more in the days and weeks to come, please consider keeping a log of the people you keep contact with. This will help us tremendously in our efforts to do contact tracing for new cases, and also serve as a gentle personal reminder to limit close interactions with too many.”

Morrison also announced that the province is considering allowing restaurants to open sooner than previously announced, but has not made any decision yet.

Previously, the opening of restaurants was scheduled to be part of phase three of the province's 'Renew P.E.I. Together plan', which was scheduled for June 12.

The island has received 199 negative COVID-19 tests since Wednesday, and has tested nearly 3,800 people.

This marks P.E.I.'s tenth consecutive day with no new cases, with the last positive case, reported April 28, now considered recovered. In the month of April, P.E.I. only reported six new COVID-19 cases.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. were connected to travel.

Public health alert on presence of fentanyl

Morrison also issued a new Public Health Alert on the presence of fentanyl on the island.

“We want anyone who may be using illicit drugs to be very careful,” said Morrison. “We had three overdoses related to opioids and fentanyl in particular within a period of just over a day, in different parts of the province.”

Morrison wouldn’t reveal whether any of the overdoses were fatal, but added there was also a fentanyl related fatal overdose in P.E.I. in 2018.

This is a developing story, more to come.