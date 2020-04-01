HALIFAX -- No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Prince Edward Island on Wednesday, keeping the province’s total number of cases at 21, said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer.

“Although we don’t have any new cases to announce, this is not a time to slowdown or become complacent,” says Morrison.

“It’s actually when we need to keep going with our messages and our actions around physical-distancing and self-isolating if you have returned from out of province or out of country.”

As previously reported, all of P.E.I.’s cases are related to international travel.

The province has conducted 870 tests to date, with 665 negative results.

Three of the reported cases are now considered recovered.

Forty-eight per cent of the cases on Prince Edward Island are female. Sixty-two per cent of the cases are in Queens County while 28 per cent of the cases are in Prince County.

Morrison says the most common symptoms of the cases on Prince Edward Island are similar to those across the country.

“The presenting symptoms are cough, chills, and headache,” said Morrison during Wednesday’s news conference.

The story is developing