HALIFAX -- Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, bringing the province's total to 21, said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

The three latest cases are all international travel related, as are all 21 positive tests on the Island.

A male in his 20s

A female in her 30s

A female in her 40s

The province has conducted over 800 tests, with 662 negative results and 155 pending as of Tuesday morning. Morrison says she hopes to increase the number of tests done on the Island 'in the next week or two'.

One previous case has fully recovered and their case is considered resolved.

On Tuesday, Morrison also urged cottage owners from outside the province to refrain from heading to the Island for their summer vacation until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

"Unless your primary residence is on Prince Edward Island, you should consider delaying coming to your cottage until at least the end of May or until the COVID situation changes," said Morrison during Tuesday's news conference.



Summerside police also issued a fine of $1,000 on Tuesday to a 27-year-old Summerside man for violating a public health order in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the first fine issued in the province.

On Monday, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King, said he has asked the attorney general to reinforce the priority of enforcement of physical distancing and self-isolation.

“I am disappointed that some still aren’t listening to Dr. Morrison,” said King, who just completed a 14-day self-isolation after returning from travel in the U.S. “We have brought in fines, and engaged law enforcement to make sure Islanders followed her directions, but this still isn’t enough for some of you.”

Islanders who return from travel outside the province are being directed to self-isolate for 14 days.

People who don’t comply with the order to self-isolate could face a fine of $1,000 for a first offence, $2,000 for a second and $10,000 for any subsequent violation.

Schools across the Island will remain closed until at least May 11, premier Dennis King announced during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

King and Brad Trivers, P.E.I's Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning say the Department of Education has been working with the Island school boards to develop at-home learning activities.

“This is a new situation that Islanders have not faced and we are trying to adapt quickly and work together so that all Islanders, but in particular children, have the supports they need to be healthy and safe,” King. “We are working to strike the right balance to ensure Island students are supported and that families are not overwhelmed. We will continue to work side by side to create solutions that support our families.”

The province also announced a new "commercial lease rent deferral program," encouraging landlords to defer payments for commercial tenants over the next three months.

"Landlords deferring rent because of their tenants' businesses being closed due to COVID-19, could be eligible to have government cover up to $15,000 per tenant, to a maximum of $50,000 per landlord," said Steven Myers, P.E.I.'s Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

To be eligible for the program, landlords must register with Finance P.E.I. by April 15.

This is a developing story, more to come.