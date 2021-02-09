HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island identified one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and there are now four active cases in the province.

The newest case involves a male in his 30's who tested positive in another province. He is currently not in P.E.I. and will complete his 14-day self-isolation outside of Atlantic Canada.

Morrison is reminding Islanders to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate until the results come back.

Prince Edward Island has had a total of 114 positive cases of the virus. As of Tuesday, 110 of those cases are considered recovered, and the province currently has four active cases of COVID-19.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

Also on Tuesday, Morrison announced some easing of restrictions in the province.

As of Feb.16, high intensivity activities such as gyms will be required to maintain two metres physical distance, instead of three.

Morrison also said her office will be working with selected large venues, such as Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre and Summerside's Credit Union Place, regarding increasing gathering limits.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

According to Morrison, as of Saturday, more than 8,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to P.E.I. residents.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.

This is a developing story, more to come.