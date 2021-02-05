HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday but says it won't be added to the province’s total case count.

The newly identified case involves a man in his 60s who recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada. The province says the man is self-isolating and being followed by public health daily. Contact tracing is underway.

However, despite identifying the man as a new case, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada advises the case will not be officially counted in P.E.I.’s case count as he is a resident of another Canadian jurisdiction.

Public health says the man travelled on Air Canada Flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Wednesday. Anyone who travelled on the flight is currently in self-isolation however, they should monitor closely for symptoms and visit a drop-in testing clinic if symptoms develop.

In reference to a previously announced case, Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison,is asking taxi drivers who picked up passengers from the Charlottetown Airport on Monday between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to closely monitor for symptoms, and if symptoms develop to visit a drop-in testing clinic.

As of Friday, P.E.I. has three active cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 113 positive cases of the virus since the onset of the pandemic. Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.

Dr. Morrison is reminding all Islanders to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, and self-isolate until the results come back.

