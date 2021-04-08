HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new case involves an individual in their 30s who had recently travelled outside of the Atlantic region. According to Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, that person tested positive through routine testing, and is self-isolating as required.

Four of P.E.I.'s previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to five.

To date, the province has had 161 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.