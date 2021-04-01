HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting one new COVID-19 infection on Thursday.

The new case involves an individual under the age of 19 and is related to a previously announced case.

Public health says the individual has been self-isolating since being identified as a close contact and will continue to self-isolate for 14-days.

Heading into the long weekend, health officials are reminding Islanders to keep gatherings small and consistent.

"Continue to be vigilant in following public health measures. Staying socially connected to one another even if we stay physically distance is important this Easter season," wrote the province in a news release on Thursday.

Prince Edward Island currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has had 160 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.