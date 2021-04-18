HALIFAX --
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as the province's second COVID-19 related hospitalization.
In a release sent Sunday, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said all three new cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and involve:
-
A child under 10
-
An individual in their 30s
-
An individual in their 50s.
Morrison says the child unde 10 has been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. According to Morrison, the child had been self-isolating since arriving on P.E.I., and there are no exposures to any schools or child care facilities.
P.E.I. health also announced that the Island's first patient hospitalized due to COVID-19, reported Friday, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
P.E.I. currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has had 170 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, with 160 now considered recovered.
POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURE
Health officials on the island also announced a potential COVID-19 exposure connected to an Air Canada flight.
Anyone who was on the following flight should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
-
Air Canada flight AC8302 on April 16
-
From Montreal to Charlottetown.
-
Symptoms may develop up to, and including, April 30.
COVID ALERT APP
Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.
The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
