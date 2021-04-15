Advertisement
P.E.I. reports two new COVID-19 cases Thursday; potential COVID-19 exposure connected to flight
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient who is not infected with COVID-19, in a section of New York's Bellevue Hospital outfitted to care for COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The province's chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says the individuals are both in their 60s and recently travelled outside of the Atlantic region.
Morrison says they are both self-isolating, as required.
P.E.I. currently has seven active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has had 167 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.
POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURE
Health officials on the island also announced a potential COVID-19 exposure connected to an Air Canada flight.
Anyone who was on the following flight should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
- Air Canada flight AC8302 on April 7
- From Montreal to Charlottetown
- Symptoms may develop up to, and including, April 21
COVID ALERT APP
Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.
The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19 SYMPTOMS
Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:
- new or worsening cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fever/chills
- sore throat
- runny nose, sneezing, congestion
- headache
- muscle/joint/body aches
- feeling unwell/unusual tiredness
- acute loss of sense of smell or taste
Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.