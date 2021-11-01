P.E.I. reports two new COVID-19 cases Monday; four active infections remain

HALIFAX -

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

According to Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, one individual is in their 40s and one is in their 30s.

Morrison says one case was a contact of a previously reported infection, while the other case has a history of recent travel outside of P.E.I.

"Contact tracing is complete and the individuals are self-isolating," read a release on Monday.

P.E.I. has four active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has reported 319 positive infections.

All Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.