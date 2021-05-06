HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, both cases involve individuals in their 20s – one travelled within Atlantic Canada and the other travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

Morrison says the individuals are self-isolating, as required, and contact tracing is underway.

P.E.I. currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had 185 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURE

Health officials on the island also announced a potential COVID-19 exposure related to one of Thursday's cases.

Anyone who was at the following locations during the specified times should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:

Walmart ( 80 Buchanan Drive, Charlottetown) on May 4

Between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, May 18



Home Depot (60 Buchanan Drive, Charlottetown) on May 5

Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, May 19



Tim Hortons/Esso (141 Abegweit Blvd, Borden-Carleton) on May 5

Between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, May 19

If symptoms develop, Islanders should visit a testing site and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Public Health says individuals should continue to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, even after receiving a negative result, and get tested again if they develop.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.