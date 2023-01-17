P.E.I. reports two new COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.

To date, the province has reported 85 deaths related to COVID-19.

The data released Tuesday covers Jan. 8 to Jan. 14.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations increased to nine this week, compared to three the week before.

As of Saturday, no one was receiving treatment in intensive care.

CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 159 new cases of COVID-19, compared to 144 the week before. This number includes both PCR and rapid tests.

An average of 131 tests were performed from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14. More than 17 per cent of them came back positive.

The median age of the people who tested positive during the latest reporting period was 60.

OUTBREAKS

As of Saturday, there were two COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care or community care facilities, as well as one outbreak at what the province refers to as "other setting."

A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.