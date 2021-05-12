HALIFAX -- A resident of Stratford, P.E.I. has been issued a $1,050 fine for hosting a gathering that exceeded the province’s COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

Queens District RCMP say they were alerted to a social gathering on May 10, where the number of people exceeded the Chief Public Health Officers most recent order for COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers dispersed those at the gathering and a resident was issued a Summary Offence Ticket in the amount of $1050 for violating a condition of the Public Health Order.

“It is unfortunate that charges/tickets are laid in these situations but it’s not nearly as unfortunate as the potential outbreak of a community spread of COVID-19. Do your part and abide by the measures our chief public health officer has provided,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Craig Eveleigh in a news release.

Limits for personal gathering in P.E.I., including large families with visitors or recreation in a park, can include a person's household and up to 10 people, both indoors and outdoors.