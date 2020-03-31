HALIFAX -- Schools across Prince Edward Island will remain closed until at least May 11, premier Dennis King announced during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

King and Brad Trivers, P.E.I's Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning say the Department of Education has been working with the Island school boards to develop at-home learning activities.

“This is a new situation that Islanders have not faced and we are trying to adapt quickly and work together so that all Islanders, but in particular children, have the supports they need to be healthy and safe,” King. “We are working to strike the right balance to ensure Island students are supported and that families are not overwhelmed. We will continue to work side by side to create solutions that support our families.”

Starting April 6, teachers will be taking the lead on home learning activities for their students. A variety of online and printed home learning materials will be provided so that regardless of access to the internet, families and students can still practice skills and continue learning.

The province's government will also be establishing a fund of up to $2 million to support early learning centres and their staff, maintain child care spaces and ensure parents don't pay fees during the period of closures.

Trivers also announced the province is working to create a school lunch program to assist families dealing with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank our partners for their continued collaboration and coordination to support the best outcomes for children, families and teachers at this time of uncertainty,” said Trivers. “Our main priority remains the health and well-being of children and families and we will continue to look at ways we can address gaps to ensure that all Islanders have the necessary tools and resources available so that families can thrive.”