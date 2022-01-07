P.E.I. shares top library picks for 2021

Looking to start the new year with a good read? Prince Edward Island’s Education and Lifelong Learning Minister, Natalie Jameson, is providing book lovers with some literary inspiration.

Jameson released a list of the top library items borrowed in 2021.

Top adult fiction book: The Sentinel by Lee Child

Top adult non-fiction book: A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Top DVD: Honest thief

Top children's book: The thank you book by Mo Williams

Top French book: Totalement givré! - Jeff Kinney

Top adult fiction eAudiobook: Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead

Top adult fiction eBook: The Whistler by John Grisham

Top adult non-fiction eAudiobook: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson

Top adult non-fiction eBook: Untamed by Glennon Doyle

There are 25 public libraries across the province. Islanders can borrow books, DVDs and other materials, as well as access the internet and enjoy a variety of free programs.

“Libraries help us fuel our imagination and learn about almost anything imaginable. Throughout 2021 libraries continued to provide Islanders with access to free materials, programming, resources and community connections,” said Jameson.

Over a half million items were borrowed from the Prince Edward Island library system in 2021.