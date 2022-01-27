P.E.I. students expected to test regularly for COVID-19 when they return to school next week

Prince Edward Island students will be expected to test regularly for COVID-19 and wear masks at all times when they return to class next week.

Students on P.E.I. have been learning virtually but are set to return to school on Monday.

“We know that in-class learning is the best option for our students,” said Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson during a news conference on Thursday.

“It is the optimal learning environment and it is where our kids get to see their friends and have these social interactions and opportunities, which are so important.”

Jameson said things will look a bit different when students return to school and that they are following all recommendations from public health to facilitate a successful return.

REGULAR TESTING

Jameson said students and staff members will receive 10 COVID-19 test kits and are expected to test regularly for the virus during the first three weeks of school.

Students are being directed to test twice, 48 hours apart, before returning to school on Monday. This means they should take a COVID-19 test on Saturday morning and again on Monday morning, said Jameson.

They are then expected to test three times per week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays -- for the first three weeks of school.

“We recognize that this will be difficult for some families, but remember, testing is in the best interest of your child, their school, and the greater community,” said Jameson.

Parents and guardians can pick up five kits this week and another five will be sent home with students next week. Jameson said they should have received an email Wednesday with more details on where and how to pick up the test kits.

She also said there are instructional videos online that show how to conduct a test on yourself and on a child.

MANDATORY MASKS

Students and staff will be required to wear masks at all times indoors, except when they are eating or during physical activity. Masks must also be worn when riding on a school bus.

There are exceptions for students who have special exemptions.

Parents and guardians will also receive a new mask for their child when they pick up the COVID-19 test kits. The three-layer cotton masks are washable and contain a refillable carbon filter. They are available in child and adult sizes.

Jameson said students and staff should change the filter every two days. Schools will provide additional filters as needed.

Disposable triple-layer masks will also be available at school and on buses if a student forgets their mask or needs a replacement.

“I recognize that this is a lot. As a parent myself, I know these are challenging conversations to have with my five-year-old, explaining the importance of testing and why he has to wear a mask all day, but I do trust our health experts,” said Jameson. “We are doing all we can to protect our children and our communities.”

Staff members who work with medically-compromised children will receive additional PPE (personal protective equipment), such as goggles and face shields.

