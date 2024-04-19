P.E.I. teen charged in connection with death of Tyson MacDonald sentenced in court

The teen charged with mischief and obstruction in the investigation into the disappearance of Tyson McDonald was sentenced in court Friday in Georgetown, P.E.I.

The youth, who appeared in cuffs and shackles and was escorted into the court by sheriffs, will serve:

two months in custody in the provincial correctional centre

one month of community supervision

12 months of probation

The courtroom was full of friends and family of both the accused and Tyson McDonald, the teen killed in December.

The teen was originally charged with the murder, but those charges were stayed after the youth pleaded guilty to mischief and obstruction of police.

Tyson McDonald was the subject of a five day manhunt in eastern Prince Edward Island at the end of last year. His body was ultimately found in a wooded area south of Montague, P.E.I.

In a joint recommendation by both crown and defence counsel, the lawyers called for a seven month sentence. Four already served, two more to be served at a provincial correctional facility, and one more month under community supervision. That followed by a year of probation.

The teen can not be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.