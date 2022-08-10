P.E.I. TikTok star recruited by Island government to reach younger generation

You might know him as Sus and Louise — two of Keenan Costain's Tiktok characters.

"They're the P.E.I. moms,” said Costain. “I used my mom for inspiration for some of them, and I also had a work-mom.”

This Island TikToker has become such a sensation the government of Prince Edward Island recruited him.

"They just wanted to try something different. So they saw my P.E.I. mom TikToks, and they saw I did some other promotional work for other local businesses,” Costain said.

The province thought it would be a way to reach younger generations, He said.

Sus and Louise have spread the word — from COVID-19 vaccinations to school board hiring.

“[The school board] thought what would be a different way to advertise how to get some people to apply like to the younger generation that are first years out of school and they're trying to be substitute teachers or something,” he said.

The board was grateful for the assistance in spreading the word — they're looking to fill 400 roles for the upcoming school year.

"We've all seen Keenan's videos on P.E.I. He's quite popular,” said Angie MacCaull, with the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch. “So we thought what a better chance to reach so many people through humour.”

With more than 50,000 followers, Costain's become an Island celebrity.

"Every single time I leave the house, I'm running into somebody that knows me,” said Costain.

He says his main drive is just to make people smile.