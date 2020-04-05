HALIFAX -- Investigations are underway into two different fires that broke out in the Annapolis Valley late Saturday night.

Middleton Fire Department responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m., to a fire at the Wilmot Kwik-Way on Highway 1.

Officials believe the fire may have started in a vehicle parked behind the store, which has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Several other fire departments provided assistance, as nearly thirty firefighters extinguished the blaze. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

At around 1:30 a.m., as the Middleton Department was on their way back to the station, they received another call of a fire on Station Road, in Wilmot.

Officials say an abandoned house was completely destroyed in that fire, and investigators are trying to determine the cause.

No injuries have been reported from either incident.