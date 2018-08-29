

Parents in Oxford, N.S., say they are worried about what’s going to happen when school starts next week.

Their children are being relocated to Pugwash, after a maintenance check revealed masonry problems at the Oxford Regional Education Centre.

Repairs can be carried out only when the children aren’t in the building.

The parents say that’s disruptive and they're also upset because they say they're not being given enough information.

“Parents in the community are just concerned because we haven't been given any details,” said parent Heather Jacklin. “We've reached out to the Minister of Education, Zach Churchill, and we've gotten no reply. School board officials tell us they don’t know much more information.”

There will be a meeting next week to give parents more information. School officials say they don't believe the structural problems at the school are related to the sinkhole in the town.