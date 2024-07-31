Partial closure of recreational fishing in northern New Brunswick
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced Tuesday that recreational fishing for all species of fish will be closed for some hours on sections of the Restigouche river system and Upsalquitch River, due to high water temperature.
The affected sections will be closed to fishing every day from 11 a.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, beginning Wednesday.
The closure effects the main Restigouche River from below the mouth of the Kedgwick River, downstream towards the tidal waters located at Tide Head.
The Upsalquitch River will be closed during the designated hours from the Upsalquitch forks downstream to its confluence with the main stem of the Restigouche.
Restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve, in accordance with a strategy of cooperation between local partners to respond to warm water conditions.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill July 28 were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Ticketmaster data breach sparks investigation from privacy commissioner
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has announced an investigation into a cyber attack on entertainment company Ticketmaster following a personal information breach targeting millions of customers around the world.
Who was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political leader killed in Tehran?
Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas since 2017, has been the most visible leader of the group during Israel’s war in Gaza, and was key in ongoing ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Liberal donations up, but Conservatives again outpace all parties on fundraising
Liberals saw their donations rise in the second quarter of this year, showing the sole increase among federal parties, though Conservatives continue to dominate.
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
DNA analysis sheds light on how Neanderthals disappeared
New findings suggest that very early human history was complex, and modern humans likely interacted with Neanderthals
Toronto
-
-
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario halts wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
-
'Do not approach him:' Police say Hamilton man facing 11-year prison sentence is at-large
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Calgary
-
Alberta Day of Caring: Recycle empty bottles and cans to help Jasper wildfire evacuees
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warning returns to Calgary with daytime highs back in the 30s
A heat warning has been issued for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta as a ridge of high pressure pushes into the province.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Smith pushing to fast-track permits for rebuild of fire-ravaged Jasper
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will push the federal government and the Town of Jasper to fast-track the rebuild of the picturesque Rocky Mountain townsite.
-
Jasper's fire-affected small businesses face rocky road ahead
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm with a late-day storm risk
We should see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the rest of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton.
Montreal
-
10-year-old boy missing in Montreal
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
-
Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
-
Montreal and regions across Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch
After the heat wave comes rain. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal and other regions in southern Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Crown seeking new trial against eastern Ontario doctor acquitted of killing 4 patients
Crown attorneys are seeking a new trial against Brian Nadler, a doctor acquitted of murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of four patients at an eastern Ontario hospital, court documents show.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
-
Ottawa sees rise in whooping cough cases
Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.
London
-
Tick with bacteria that causes Anaplasmosis identified by MLHU
Although many are familiar with the risks of Lyme disease when concerned with ticks, a new disease has been identified present in a tick by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) – it identified a tick in the region with Anaplasma phagocytophilum bacteria this month for the first time.
-
London woman arrested after refusing to prepay fare and pepper spraying her taxi driver
On Monday afternoon, a woman entered a parked taxi and asked to be taken to a nearby business. When asked to prepay the fare, she refused, prompting the driver to ask her to leave, which she also refused.
-
Cyclist killed after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
-
Plan your long weekend ahead: Over 2,000 cars turned away from national park
With the long weekend approaching, visitors should not be disappointed if they plan to spend the weekend at a national park, along the water, surrounded by nature.
-
Police ask for public's help locating missing senior from Midland
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Highway 144
Highway 144 is reopened after a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the Dowling area Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Serious crash closes road at busy downtown Sudbury intersection
Police are asking people to avoid the Lloyd Street area after a serious crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Death of neighbourhood deer sparks anger among Waterloo residents
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
-
Guelph mayor calls out public drug use in city
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
-
Free little library destroyed in Kitchener
Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.
Windsor
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
-
Site work expected to begin in Wheatley in the Fall: Wheatley explosion
The next steps in the downtown Wheatley explosion investigation have been released by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
-
Windsor judge promoted to highest court in Ontario
Justice Renee Pomerance has been appointed to the Court of Appeal based in Toronto.
Winnipeg
-
Bees, wasps to blame for wading pool closure
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
-
Remains believed to be missing man found in wooded area: Manitoba RCMP
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
-
Rally for better bike safety blocks Winnipeg intersection
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
Regina
-
Sask. currently dealing with over 80 wildfires, none threatening communities, SPSA says
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
-
Former Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart dead at 73
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
-
'It was a shock': Fire claims historic hotel and café in Radville, Sask.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
-
Potentially toxic algae discovered in Saskatoon pond
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
-
Vancouver
-
Winner of Vancouver's Celebration of Light fireworks competition announced
The winner of Vancouver's annual Celebration of Light fireworks contest has been chosen.
-
-
New poll shows BC Conservatives closing gap with NDP as BC United loses another MLA
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
-
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
-
Convicted B.C. killer loses bid to have guitar in his prison cell
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.