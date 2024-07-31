ATLANTIC
    Partial closure of recreational fishing in northern New Brunswick

    Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced Tuesday that recreational fishing for all species of fish will be closed for some hours on sections of the Restigouche river system and Upsalquitch River, due to high water temperature.

    The affected sections will be closed to fishing every day from 11 a.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, beginning Wednesday.

    The closure effects the main Restigouche River from below the mouth of the Kedgwick River, downstream towards the tidal waters located at Tide Head.

    The Upsalquitch River will be closed during the designated hours from the Upsalquitch forks downstream to its confluence with the main stem of the Restigouche.

    Restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve, in accordance with a strategy of cooperation between local partners to respond to warm water conditions.

