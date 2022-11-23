Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
A patient has died in a New Brunswick emergency department while waiting to be seen for the second time this year.
In an email to CTV Atlantic Wednesday, Dr. Serge Melanson, the clinical lead with Horizon Health Network's emergency services, confirmed a patient with a serious health concern arrived at the emergency department in The Moncton Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday evening, during a time when the department was in "a critical overcapacity state."
After being triaged, Melanson says the patient was listed as a priority, but was sent to the main waiting room until a "suitable exam space" was available.
"While waiting to be assessed by the physician, the patient was being monitored by staff and had some early testing completed, however the patient’s condition quickly deteriorated," said Melanson in the email.
According to Melanson, the patient was then taken to the resuscitation area of the emergency department where medical staff tried to resuscitate them, but were unsuccessful.
"I’d like to share my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this patient, while also recognizing the efforts of our physicians and staff for doing everything they could to save this patient under challenging circumstances," he said.
No details about the patient were released by Horizon.
SECOND DEATH IN N.B. ER
In July, a man died while waiting for care in the emergency department waiting room at Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital.
Since then, a new pilot project has been implemented inside the waiting rooms at Horizon’s five regional hospital emergency departments. A health-care worker is now be stationed day and night to monitor patients as they go through the triage process at Horizon’s regional hospitals in Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Miramichi, and Waterville.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Feds file judicial review of $40B Indigenous child-welfare settlement
The federal government has filed a judicial review of some aspects of the $40-billion settlement agreement over discrimination in the Indigenous child-welfare system, after the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the deal in late October.
Canada rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Belgium in World Cup opener
Canada was punished for missing chances during its opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence.
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
NEW | Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died.
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
Toronto
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Person dead after being hit, trapped under vehicle in Toronto
A person is dead after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
Calgary
-
'Unlike any other': ALERT busts organized crime's illegal banks
Authorities say seven people face charges, including three from Calgary, in connection with a lengthy investigation into organized crime that involved millions of dollars in money laundering.
-
Diagnosed with cancer at age 4, survivor encourages donations to Alberta Kids Cancer Care
Sofia Hirani was just four-years-old when she was diagnosed with a highly aggressive form of brain cancer, but after several years of treatments, she is using her voice as a beacon of hope for other sick children.
-
Alberta's justice minister calls on feds to remove RCMP Commissioner Lucki
Alberta wants Canada's Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino to recall his appointment of RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki over errors she made over a variety of issues.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel was found guilty of sexual assault against a young woman who cannot be identified because of a publication ban.
-
Overcrowding delays plan to eliminate overflow beds at Lakeshore Hospital ER
A formal plan to eliminate the use of overflow beds in Lakeshore Hospital's emergency room — a practice deemed unsafe by the government — has been significantly delayed because the ER is just too crowded with patients, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
As the city resumes shutting down homeless camps, shigella is less of a concern than finding place to sleep: community member
The city had stopped tearing down tent cities for two weeks as part of its response to a shigella outbreak in the core. With Wednesday marking the end of the stoppage, camp residents worry about where they'll spend the winter.
-
Woman sexually assaulted in Grande Prairie, RCMP searching for man
Mounties in the northern Alberta city of Grande Prairie are looking for help to solve a sexual assault.
-
4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in northern Alberta
A 4.1 ML earthquake was recorded in the Peace River region of northern Alberta just after midnight on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital
Sudbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought a 22-year-old gunshot victim to hospital Monday night.
London
-
Elgin County OPP investigating car crash on Highway 401 near West Lorne
It was an extremely close call for the occupants of a van travelling westbound on Highway 401 near West Lorne, Ont., following a collision between the van and a transport truck.
-
Canada rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Belgium in World Cup opener
Canada was punished for missing chances during its opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence.
-
Three drivers charged after driving on closed highway during storm
The snow squalls that paralyzed midwestern Ontario over the weekend kept OPP very busy, and now they’re offering drivers some needed advice on winter driving after responding to more than 36 traffic calls and laying several charges.
Winnipeg
-
Animosity towards South Asian people, prepayment request fuelled fatal stabbing of Winnipeg taxi driver, Crown argues
A Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a Duffy’s taxi driver more than two years ago was angry about being asked to prepay for his cab ride and had recently stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder, the Crown argued on the opening day of his trial in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Crowd in Winnipeg watches Canada’s first World Cup game in decades
For the first time in 36 years, soccer fans in Winnipeg are able to cheer for Canada at the FIFA World Cup.
Ottawa
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Swing stage collapses at Ottawa apartment building
Emergency crews responded to a call at the building on Southvale Crescent at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
Saskatoon
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
-
'It's not surprising': a recent study names Prince Albert as the greenest city in Canada
A new study by the real estate site Calgary.com has listed Prince Albert as the greenest city in Canada.
-
RCMP investigating collision on Valley Road
Warman RCMP were called out to a collision on Valley Road near Township Road 3052.
Vancouver
-
Girl hit in face with firework near Surrey RCMP detachment
A youth in Surrey is recovering from minor injuries after being hit in the face by a firework early Sunday morning, prompting Mounties to investigate.
-
Police seeking dash cam video following armed robbery at East Vancouver café
Authorities are asking the public for dash cam video that could help them solve a terrifying armed robbery at a busy East Vancouver café over the weekend.
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Regina police arrest one following chase, collision and foot pursuit
A Regina man is facing multiple charges following a car chase, vehicle collision and foot pursuit.
-
City administration's plan to end homelessness would mean a mill rate increase of 21.73 per cent
If a city administration report to end homelessness was to be passed by council, the mill rate would see an increase of more than 20 per cent next year.
Vancouver Island
-
Andrew Berry, man convicted of murdering daughters, has appeal dismissed
B.C.'s Court of Appeal has dismissed Andrew Berry’s appeal of two counts of second-degree murder after the Oak Bay man was convicted of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day, 2017.
-
Nanaimo man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen, killing man with bow and arrow
A Nanaimo, B.C., man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing a man with a bow and arrow and sexually assaulting a teenage girl – two unconnected crimes that were linked when investigators obtained a DNA sample during an undercover sting.
-
B.C.'s new 'unexplained wealth orders' receive praise from compliance expert
Plans by the British Columbia government to confiscate suspected proceeds of crime with “unexplained wealth orders” are drawing praise from an expert in financial compliance as a way to make life harder from criminals.