Patients relocated after flooding at Halifax health-care facility
Several patients at the Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
Nova Scotia Health confirmed a water leak at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial building on Veterans Memorial Lane.
According to a statement, the flooding has forced at least five patients to be relocated but it's not clear if more were evacuated since the press release went out Saturday morning.
A patient that spoke to CTV News says they witnessed water pouring from piping inside the building and believes it was a malfunction of the buildings sprinkler system.
“The sprinkler system in one of the rooms let go,” said the patient. “When I came out of my room the water was coming out from underneath the door.”
Nova Scotia Health said the extent of the water damage is still being assessed and it's possible that more patients will need to be relocated.
“The leak has caused some inpatient beds to be temporarily taken out of service, which may add additional system pressures,” said Nova Scotia Health in a statement.
“Nova Scotia Health staff are currently in the process of notifying the families and/or next-of-kin contacts for those patients affected by the relocation efforts.”
There is ongoing construction work happening at the east end of the facility and it's not clear if that has played any part in the flood damage.
Nova Scotia Health said there are no timelines for repairs and a return to the unit for patients as the damage is still being assessed.
Nova Scotia Health commend the staff for their quick-thinking and action to ensure the safety of patients.
They confirmed that Infection Prevention and Control, Occupational Health Safety and Wellness, and Environmental Services teams are on site, to provide enhanced cleaning service.
Nova Scotia Health declined an interview on Saturday but said an update will provided on Monday.
