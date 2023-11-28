ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)

    A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to an injured person near Spring Avenue and Dorothea Drive around 9:45 p.m.

    Police say a pedestrian, who was walking in the centre of the roadway, was hit by a vehicle.

    The 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for what police believe to be life-threatening injuries.

    No other details have been released and there is no word on whether charges will be laid at this time.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News