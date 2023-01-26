Pedestrian struck while crossing Brunswick Street in Halifax
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle pedestrian collision on Brunswick Street just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of a vehicle hit a man who was crossing the street.
They say the man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators from the Halifax Regional Police Collison Reconstruction Unit are on scene.
As of 12:15 p.m., Brunswick Street is closed to traffic between Sackville and Doyle streets.
Police are asking people to use alternate routes.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada sending 4 tanks to Ukraine and deploying soldiers to train, defence minister says
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine 'in the coming weeks,' Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday. Anand said that Canada will also be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers with the skills they will need to operate this equipment.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
Border agencies in Canada, U.S. detail how new Nexus trusted traveller plan will work
Canada and the United States are laying out the details of their new bilateral workaround for the Nexus trusted-traveller system.
Via Rail tells MPs passengers stuck on train for 18 hours in 'unique' situation
The CEO of Via Rail says the Crown corporation 'will not shy away from our responsibilities' after passengers found themselves stranded on trains for hours over the holidays.
Some areas of Ontario forecast to receive up to 25 cm of snow
Much of southern Ontario is cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow remains in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.
Not 'isolated incidents': Recent transit attacks reflect larger issues, says union
Representatives from the largest transit workers union in Canada say recent violent attacks are emblematic of larger issues at play.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Person in custody after passenger shot at with replica firearm at Toronto subway station: police
Toronto police have one person in custody after a passenger at a subway station was shot at using what police described as a replica firearm, or BB gun, on Thursday.
-
Video of TTC operator's 'unauthorized' advice to subway riders under investigation
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is investigating a video that appears to show a subway operator telling riders over the intercom to “call the mayor’s office” after a train was pulled out of service.
-
Toronto mayor, police chief, TTC head to speak on transit safety amid spike in violence
A recent rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the TTC has pushed police to call a news conference Thursday to address transit safety.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta to lay out plan for addressing doctor shortages in rural communities
The provincial government will unveil its plan to bring more physicians to areas that are currently underserved.
-
Calgary's rental vacancy rate plunges to level not seen since 2014: CMHC
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) says a surge in the rental market last year, due to immigration and higher mortgage rates, has drastically dropped the country's vacancy rates.
-
Alberta will not approve rate hikes for personal car insurance in 2023
The Alberta government says it is pausing private passenger vehicle insurance rate increases through the end of 2023 after hearing concerns from drivers about affordability.
Montreal
-
Judge sentences former PQ MNA Harold LeBel to 8 months in jail for sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel was sentenced on Thursday to eight months in jail after being found guilty in November of sexually assaulting a woman at his condo in 2017.
-
Montreal Gazette expecting 'up to 10' layoffs as Postmedia makes cross-country cuts
Executives at the Montreal Gazette have been asked to reduce staffing by up to 10 at the newspaper as local news outlets across the country prepare for significant layoffs. Publisher Postmedia Network Corp. is laying off 11 per cent of its editorial staff, the Canadian Press (CP) reported earlier this week.
-
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
Edmonton
-
Alberta will not approve rate hikes for personal car insurance in 2023
The Alberta government says it is pausing private passenger vehicle insurance rate increases through the end of 2023 after hearing concerns from drivers about affordability.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta to lay out plan for addressing doctor shortages in rural communities
The provincial government will unveil its plan to bring more physicians to areas that are currently underserved.
-
Imperial Oil gives OK to $720M renewable diesel project near Edmonton
Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is going ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
-
SPC Nickel signs deal with Vale to consolidate, develop Sudbury-area nickel-copper deposits
With electric vehicles expected to drive a boom in global nickel demand, Vale has signed an agreement with a junior miner in Sudbury to develop nickel-copper deposits in the area.
London
-
$244,000 drug bust in London
London police have made a significant drug bust in the city. On Wednesday, officers with the Guns and Gangs section, Emergency Response, Canine Units and OPP used warrants to enter five homes and three vehicles.
-
Boots, cell phone stolen in St. Thomas robbery
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a robbery where a man had his boots stolen. Early in the morning on Wednesday, police say a man was walking eastbound on Talbot Street from the Tim Hortons at Manor Road when he was approached by four men.
-
Suspects in Goderich robbery arrested: OPP
Huron County OPP continue to investigate a robbery that took place in Goderich at a business on Huron Road, but say two suspects have been arrested and a vehicle of interest has been located.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation.
-
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebooked
A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after man asked teen to get in vehicle
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an incident where a man allegedly asked a teen girl to get in his vehicle.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
City of Ottawa committee votes to reopen Wellington Street
A year after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest shut down Wellington Street, a city of Ottawa committee has voted to reopen it to cars.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 25 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 25 centimetres of snow to Ottawa, covering the roads and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
Saskatoon
-
Freezing rain makes for dangerous conditions on Sask. roads and highways
Freezing rain on Thursday morning has contributed to dangerous driving conditions in and around Saskatoon.
-
Fairhaven residents can expect to see more officers in the neighbourhood: Saskatoon police
Fairhaven neighbourhood residents can expect to see an increased uniformed presence of police and fire personnel in the coming months, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Witness tells court Sask. man shot and killed with his own gun at a house party
At the Court of Kings Bench in Prince Albert, the court heard how an 18-year-old man was shot and killed with his own gun at a house party in October 2020.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing near Mission daycare appears to be targeted, RCMP say
Authorities say an assault and stabbing near a Mission daycare on Wednesday was likely targeted, and the 32-year-old victim is working with investigators.
-
Cold spell set to sweep B.C., triggering special weather statement
Frigid weather is on the way for most of British Columbia, triggering a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Courtney Wale found safe in Victoria, nearly 2 weeks after reported missing in Coquitlam
The mother of Courtney Wale says the 21-year-old has been found in Victoria, nearly two weeks after she was reported missing in Metro Vancouver.
Regina
-
'We're in this together': Sask. woman spreading joy to other cancer warriors through crocheted keychains
A Saskatchewan woman is focusing on bringing happiness to other people who are battling cancer as she fights the disease herself.
-
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Vancouver Island
-
Royal B.C. Museum returning totem pole to B.C. First Nation
The Royal B.C. Museum is returning a totem pole to a First Nation on the mainland following a years-long process.
-
Body of missing Shawnigan Lake senior found
A senior who disappeared Tuesday from her home near Shawnigan Lake, B.C., has been found dead. Investigators not believe there was any criminally involved in the death of 81-year-old Janet Klassen, whose body was found Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. locations among Canada's top fishing destinations
Haida Gwaii and Sooke, B.C., have been named among the top eight locations in Canada to go fishing.