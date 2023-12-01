ATLANTIC
    • Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Dartmouth: police

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)

    Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person in the area of Burnside Drive and Highfield Park Drive around 6:30 a.m.

    Police say the pedestrian is a 55-year-old man.

    At 8:30 a.m. police said there was no access to Highway 111 from Burnside Drive and traffic was being redirected. It has since reopened.

    Police say the incident remains under investigation.

