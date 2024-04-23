People on Halifax Peninsula told to close windows following structure fire

People living on the Halifax Peninsula are being told to close their windows and shut off their air exchangers following a structure fire in the north end of the city Tuesday morning.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen along the Halifax skyline beginning around 8:30 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police said in a 9 a.m. news release they were in the area of Robie Street and Almon Street along with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency.

The smoke appeared to be coming from a building under construction.

“Structure Fire in the area of Robie Street/St Albans, smoke from the fire is possibly toxic. Please close all windows and shut off air exchangers if you live on the Peninsula. Residents from the Windsor St Exchange through to Point Pleasant Park should follow this advice,” read an alert from the city's notification system before 9 a.m.

The Halifax Regional Municipality posted on social media around 9:20 a.m. that the fire had been put out.

"Residents and businesses near the fire should still keep windows closed and air exchangers turned off until air quality conditions improve in the coming hours as a precaution.," the post reads.

Please note that the fire near Robie Street & St Albans Street is out. Residents and businesses near the fire should still keep windows closed and air exchangers turned off until air quality conditions improve in the coming hours as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/pOE7JseQI1 — hfxgov (@hfxgov) April 23, 2024

