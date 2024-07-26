ATLANTIC
    Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters

    Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
    Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters. 

    One of the Facebook posts say the sighting happened in Chester near The Rope Loft restaurant on Water Street.

    The unconfirmed report has people speculating what type of shark it may be, with many saying it looks like a thresher shark.

    Just a day earlier, another video was posted to social media appearing to show a shark in Popes Harbour, N.S., about 180 kilometres northeast of Chester.

    Although unconfirmed, many say the shark appears to be a Greenland shark.

    A previous email to CTV Atlantic from Christine Lyons, communications advisor for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), said historical incidences and sightings demonstrate there have always been sharks in the waters around Nova Scotia.

    She said some of the more common species encountered in local waters include:

    • porbeagle sharks
    • mako sharks
    • basking sharks
    • white sharks
    • occasionally thresher sharks

    Anyone who encounters a shark is encouraged to document and report the sighting to DFO by emailing Shark.MAR@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

    Lyons said sightings of white sharks in the Atlantic are particularly important to report to help scientists gain knowledge about the species.

    “White sharks can be anywhere along the coasts in Atlantic Canada, especially in the summer months. White sharks are a powerful marine predator that is protected under the Species at Risk Act,” said Lyons.

    “Marine recreational users should always consider the potential for sharks to be present and look for signs such as fins or common prey species (such as seals). It is prudent to give animals their space if they are seen while out on the water.”

