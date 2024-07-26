ATLANTIC
    • Steady population growth, strong employment drive up revenues in Nova Scotia

    Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says revenues have increased and the government is reporting a surplus of $422.5 million over the previous forecast. Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says revenues have increased and the government is reporting a surplus of $422.5 million over the previous forecast.
    Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster announced the province ended the year with a surplus of $143.6 million.

    It’s an increase of $422.5 million over the anticipated $278.9 deficit the province had forecasted for the fiscal year ending on March 31.

    “Over the past year, Nova Scotia has continued to experience growth and the changes that come with it,” said MacMaster.

    “Our government has continued to focus on offering solutions and making investments, like health care, housing and affordability measures, while also responding quickly to extreme weather events.”

    Total revenues were $16.52 billion, an increase of $1.07 billion, or nearly seven per cent over the estimated budget.

    The population in 2024 grew by 2.5 per cent to more than 1,085,600 people, while employment grew by 2.7 per cent and the unemployment rate dropped by 6.3 per cent, the lowest since 1970.

    Average weekly wages across Nova Scotia increased by 4.8 per cent, which outpaced inflation over that year.

    Spending was up by $643 million as expenses totalled $16.38 billion, a 4.1 per cent increase over what was budgeted.

    The expenses were up mainly due to health-care spending, including a new contract the province signed with physicians for $154.8 million.

    More details to come.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

