Personal triumph and support for a good cause at P.E.I.’s biggest marathon

Family and friends cheered as runners passed the finish line at The Charlottetown Marathon in the city’s downtown on Sunday. It’s the biggest running event on the island and an official Boston Qualifier.

It’s the 19th year, and race director Myrtle Jenkins-Smith has been with it since the beginning.

“This is a fantastic year,” said Jenkins-Smith. “It’s probably the biggest marathon ever in Prince Edward Island.”

The course this year is a loop around Charlottetown, a double loop for the full marathoners. The races draw runners new and old from across the island and beyond. For some it’s their first time.

“I did feel ready,” said Lucas MacArthur, after finishing the half-marathon. “I ran with my partner Molly for all summer, so we knew that if we just stuck together we probably could get ’er done.”

Others have been running the race for years and keep coming back.

“I think it’s all the comradery, and the energy, and being together, like I said, with my work family and we all get to come out and spend the day together, and cheer each other on,” said Jenny Dickson-Clark after finishing the team relay. “We’re all just really proud of each other at the end of it.”

Events include five, 10, and 16 kilometer, relay races, as well as half and full marathons.

Some of those who do well enough in this race will be heading to Boston for the biggest race in the region, but it’s also a fundraiser for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“A lot of people are here running for somebody that’s affected by mental health, in some way, shape or form in their family or life,” said Jenkins-Smith.

She said around 2,200 runners took-part in this weekend's events, and they're expecting to bring in over $10,000 for the CMHA.

A personal triumph for runners and support for a good cause.

