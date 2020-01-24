HALIFAX -- Prominent Conservative Peter MacKay will officially announce his bid for the party’s leadership in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Last week, MacKay hinted at his intention to run for the Conservative leadership in a short tweet – “I’m in. Stay tuned.”

I'm in. Stay tuned. — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) January 15, 2020

MacKay confirmed in a video on Twitter Friday morning that he will officially announce his leadership launch this weekend.

“This is an exciting journey that we’re on together and I want you to know that we need to build a party that is going to reflect the face of Canada, that is going to include Canadians from right across the country,” said MacKay in the video.

“We’re building a party that will protect and work for you, your family, a party that you can be proud of, and a party that is going to get ready and win and replace Justin Trudeau in the next general election.”

Join us LIVE from Nova Scotia this Saturday pic.twitter.com/C8CUPuzfvr — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) January 24, 2020

MacKay will announce his leadership bid at the Museum of Industry in Stellarton, N.S., at 11 a.m. AT Saturday. He will also broadcast the announcement live via Facebook.

MacKay held a Nova Scotia seat in the House of Commons from 1997 to 2015. Before leaving politics, MacKay held multiple cabinet positions including justice minister, national defence minister and foreign affairs minister.

MacKay was also instrumental in the creation of the Conservative Party of Canada. While serving as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, MacKay negotiated a merger with Stephen Harper’s Canadian Alliance in 2003 to create the party he now hopes to lead.

The Conservatives will elect a new leader in June. Leadership hopefuls have until Feb. 27 to submit their applications.