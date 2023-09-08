Petition to bring back Sydney blood donation clinic collects more than 5,000 signatures

It's been more than eight years since the only blood donor clinic in the Sydney, N.S. area closed its doors.

"So I started this petition because I had spent a lot of my younger years donating blood, right from my 17th birthday. It was the one thing I wanted to do on my 17th birthday,” said Diane Porter of Glace Bay, N.S., who started an online petition to bring back local blood donation services.

Porter's petition has received more than 5,000 signatures in just a couple of weeks. For years now, she has wanted to donate - but it requires a long drive.

"You can travel to the Port Hawkesbury clinic, but as we all know that's 136 kilometers from the previous Sydney location,” said Porter. “So that's not really feasible, and that's only a mobile clinic. The actual full-time clinic, the closest one is in Halifax, and that's like 400 kilometers away."

CBRM councilor Cyril MacDonald used to be a regular donor. Now, he only gives blood once in a while when he's out of town.

"There's nothing that drives me crazier than getting a call that there's an urgent need to give, but I don't have the opportunity or the resources to give,” said MacDonald.

In a statement, Canada Blood Services told CTV Atlantic in part, “We are grateful by the show of support from so many people in Sydney, and while we no longer collect blood in Sydney, there are many ways people can give to Canada’s Lifeline. Donor centers and mobile blood events take place throughout Atlantic Canada, including in nearby Port Hawkesbury and Antigonish."

When the Sydney blood donor clinic closed back in 2015, the population in the area had been dwindling and now there may be evidence that it's growing, some wonder whether that might be reason enough for Canada Blood Services to reconsider.

"Maybe it's just a satellite clinic, but I think they need to start having a footprint in CBRM again,” said MacDonald.

"I think they would get more than they used to. I know of a younger population that would love to start drives,” Porter added.

For now, it’s an appeal that perhaps some 'new blood' in their community might result in more of it to help meet the need.

