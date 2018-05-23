

CTV Atlantic





Fire crews in Nova Scotia were busy Tuesday as they rescued pets from house fires in Kentville and Cole Harbour.

A fire was reported in a 12-unit apartment building in Kentville Tuesday morning. Smoke was billowing from a second-floor window when crews arrived just after 10 a.m.

All of the residents got out safely, but some pets had to be rescued.

It took firefighters about an hour to control the fire, which was the result of a cooking mishap.

Kentville Volunteer Fire Chief Ryan MacEachern says no one will be allowed to return home until the building is deemed to be structurally sound and the power is restored. There is no estimate on how long that will take.

“Obviously investigators with the insurance company and the owner will work together to get things put back together,” said MacEachern.

More than a dozen people have been displaced by the blaze.

Fire crews also responded to a house fire on Avondale Road in Cole Harbour around noon after a neighbour noticed smoke billowing from the home.

No one was home, but firefighters rescued a dog and two cats. They performed CPR on one of the cats.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement of the home.

Fire crews in the Halifax area have been busy responding to several major fires over the last few weeks, including one that ripped through a historic building in the city’s south end, and another that claimed the life of a woman in Dartmouth and displaced more than 100 people.

“We have had a significant amount in the last couple weeks and it does task our resources,” said Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Div. Comm. Brad Connors.

“However, our crews have done an exceptional job over the last couple of weeks to respond to and handle all of the fires and other emergencies that we deal with on a daily basis.”