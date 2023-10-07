Philippe will be no Lee, but accumulating weather damage makes Nova Scotia vulnerable
Post-tropical storm Philippe is not expected to hit the Maritimes with the same raging winds and storm surge wrought by post-tropical cyclone Lee last month, but a Halifax-area councillor says her region is still vulnerable.
Pam Lovelace, the municipal representative for a coastal area that includes the famous Peggy's Cove lighthouse, says her region is still recovering from post-tropical storm Fiona last year, as well as floods and devastating forest fires earlier this year.
Lovelace said in an interview that road shoulders are still damaged, and the trees burnt black in the raging forest fires this spring are more likely to topple in moderately strong winds, thus knocking out power lines and leaving residents in the dark.
She says people in her district are weary after all these weather disasters, and they're bracing for power outages through Thanksgiving weekend.
Environment Canada has issued tropical cyclone statements for Nova Scotia's southwest coast, warning of rainfall totals up to 60 milimetres and maximum sustained winds of up to 90 kilometres an hour in some areas.
Chris Fogarty with the Canadian Hurricane Centre says while the winds aren't entirely unusual for an autumn storm, residents would be wise to prepare for power outages as the gusts could tear down tree branches and send them falling into power lines.
Fogarty says this year's hurricane season has already seen more named storms than a normal year, and it's only about halfway over.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING At least 200 killed, 1,100 wounded in Hamas attack on Israel, rescue service says
Israel's national rescue service says the death toll has risen to 70 in the Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel. The Magen David Adom service says hundreds of people are also wounded in serious condition. The figures make Saturday the deadliest day of fighting on the Israeli side in decades.
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Philippe will be no Lee, but accumulating weather damage makes Nova Scotia vulnerable
Post-tropical storm Philippe is not expected to hit the Maritimes with the same raging winds and storm surge wrought by post-tropical cyclone Lee last month, but a Halifax-area councillor says her region is still vulnerable.
Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Toronto
-
Here's why Toronto is ranked one of the best cities in the world
Toronto is among the world’s top 25 cities, according to a recent ranking.
-
SIU called in to investigate Brampton incident in which suspect allegedly bit officer
Ontario’s special investigations unit (SIU) has been called in to inspect an incident between Peel Regional Police and a 21-year-old man on Friday night.
-
Airbnb watchdog flags hundreds of Toronto condos as ‘ghost hotels’
A Canadian Airbnb watchdog has sounded alarm bells over the number of condo buildings in Toronto acting as “ghost hotels.”
Calgary
-
Investigation underway after dead woman discovered in vehicle in Sundre, Alta.
An investigation is underway after a woman died Friday afternoon in Sundre.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Canada to meet U.S. for gold at the International Para Hockey Cup
Team Canada will face off against the United States for a gold medal in Sunday's championship game at the 2023 International Para Hockey Cup.
Montreal
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Parts of Quebec under rainfall warning, localized flooding on some Montreal streets
Parts of Quebec and the Maritimes are under a rain warning for the Thanksgiving long weekend, with several areas expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain.
-
Quebec premier defends decision to open third link possibility on social media
Shattered by Monday's election defeat in Jean-Talon, Premier François Legault surprised everyone with the negative reactions and jeers that followed his unexpected announcement that he would consult the public on the third link in Quebec City. He defended his decision on social media.
-
Worst road in the Quebec? Locals plant flowers in giant potholes
Fed up with seeing accidents and flat tires, last week, she and a few neighbours placed flower pots and orange cones in some of the biggest potholes on Route 342 in Pointe-Fortune, which may be the worst road in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
2 teens die in Brule Road single-vehicle collision
Two 14-year-old boys are dead after a Friday collision at Brule Road, west of Range Road 262.
-
Evander Kane's two-point game leads Oilers past Kraken 3-1 in pre-season play
Jack Campbell has laid his claim to be the starting goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers once again.
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
London
-
Syringe used in St. Thomas armed robbery
Police said that a 21-year-old St. Thomas resident had allegedly robbed a downtown business using a syringe as a weapon to threaten staff.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday
As many gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether it be over dinner, under a warm blanket, or outside with some hot chocolate, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be.
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
Winnipeg
-
Grocery store chain issues turkey recall
Sobeys says it has recalled some turkeys from its stores in Western Canada, which include FreshCo, I-G-A, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods.
-
'Minimum attire' rule from Hockey Canada drawing mixed reaction
There’s a new dress code coming to hockey rinks across Manitoba this season.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police step up patrols outside synagogues, mosques after Hamas attack in Israel
Ottawa police say there will be more patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip Saturday.
-
Person rescued from Cambridge Street fire in life-threatening condition
Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening. Paramedics said the individual was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigate reports of threats in Richmound, mobile detachment brought to community
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating reports of an assault, threats, and suspicious persons in Richmound, and have brought a mobile detachment to respond to calls quickly.
-
Cats take over home in Caswell Hills amid growing stray crisis
In the neighbourhood of Caswell Hills, a house was found overrun not by people but by dozens of cats. A concerned neighbour brought the situation to light.
-
Greg Fertuck is his own lawyer. Now he might be his own witness.
Greg Fertuck has no lawyer of his own to ask him questions, but he could testify in his own murder trial
Vancouver
-
'Plethora' of new charges laid against Abbotsford prolific offender, police say
A prolific offender is facing a "plethora" of new charges after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle in Abbotsford, police say.
-
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issues
A little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP investigate reports of threats in Richmound, mobile detachment brought to community
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating reports of an assault, threats, and suspicious persons in Richmound, and have brought a mobile detachment to respond to calls quickly.
-
Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of life
On Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic nursing instructor supports students' call for paid work placements
Nursing students in Greater Victoria are getting signs of support as they advocate for paid work placements similar to other fields, such as medicine.
-
'There are inherent risks': B.C. coroners investigating second death at Tofino-area beaches in 2023
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the second death of 2023 in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on western Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules former Mountie was discriminated against by 3rd Port Alberni bar
For the third time in as many years, a retired RCMP officer has won a Human Rights Tribunal complaint against a bar in Port Alberni that refused to serve him because he rolled a joint inside the establishment.