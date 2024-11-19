ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. Liberal government to give its first throne speech after election win

    New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt answers media questions in Fredericton on Nov. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt answers media questions in Fredericton on Nov. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
    Share
    FREDERICTON -

    New Brunswick's Liberal government is scheduled to give its first throne speech today after winning last month's provincial election.

    Premier Susan Holt says her government's top priorities are implementing a rent cap, removing the provincial tax on electricity bills and new multi-unit housing, and distributing retention payments for nurses.

    The Liberals won a majority government in October, promising to breathe life back into the ailing health-care system by opening 30 community clinics over the next four years.

    However, the province's financial outlook dimmed last week when the new finance minister projected a deficit of $92.1 million for the current fiscal year, a reversal from the $40.9-million surplus budgeted last spring by the Progressive Conservatives.

    Rene Legacy blamed the deficit on higher-than-expected spending in the Health Department, particularly on private nursing companies.

    Legacy said the government will look for ways to shrink the deficit.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News