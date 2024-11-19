N.B. Liberal government to give its first throne speech after election win

FREDERICTON -

New Brunswick's Liberal government is scheduled to give its first throne speech today after winning last month's provincial election.

Premier Susan Holt says her government's top priorities are implementing a rent cap, removing the provincial tax on electricity bills and new multi-unit housing, and distributing retention payments for nurses.

The Liberals won a majority government in October, promising to breathe life back into the ailing health-care system by opening 30 community clinics over the next four years.

However, the province's financial outlook dimmed last week when the new finance minister projected a deficit of $92.1 million for the current fiscal year, a reversal from the $40.9-million surplus budgeted last spring by the Progressive Conservatives.

Rene Legacy blamed the deficit on higher-than-expected spending in the Health Department, particularly on private nursing companies.

Legacy said the government will look for ways to shrink the deficit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

