Photos appear to show dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia river

Photos posted online Thursday morning appear to show a dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River.

The whale was pictured with its belly up between Highway 102 and Highway 2 in Stewiacke.

Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) says it appears to be the same whale spotted Monday in the Shubenacadie River.

Shubie River Wranglers posted a video of their encounter with the whale on social media.

The post said the footage was taken by Fundy Tidal Bore Adventures and they were assisting the whale.

The video shows the whale stuck in a sandbar after the tide went out. The whale then swam away as the tide came back in and it even swam under a river raft.

MARS says someone is in the area Thursday to collect additional information about the whale, though where it is isn't accessible and the group is not able to do more at this time.

Donna Mack shared this photo with CTV Atlantic of a whale with its belly up in Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie River.

Last month, a stranded minke whale was able to swim to safety after getting stuck on a sandbar in the river.

The N.S. RCMP says there are stopped vehicles on the shoulder of Highway 102 and delays are expected.

