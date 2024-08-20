Pictou County man charged with intimidating people connected to courts, justice system: RCMP

A man from Greenhill, N.S., is facing a number of charges after allegedly intimidating people connected to the courts and the Nova Scotia justice system on two separate occasions.

On July 31, police say a disturbance at Pictou provincial court resulted in courthouse sheriffs having to remove a man from the building after he allegedly made comments and acted in a manner intended to intimidate others.

On Aug. 7, the same man took additional action to intimidate an off-duty RCMP officer at their residence, according to a news release from RCMP.

That same day, investigators went to a business in Stellarton, N.S., to make an arrest, however the force says the man refused to comply.

Donn Fraser, 46, has been charged with:

resisting arrest

mischief

three counts of intimidation of a justice system participant

Fraser was held in custody and appeared in Pictou provincial court on Aug. 8. He was released on conditions pending future court appearances.

