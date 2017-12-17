

CTV Atlantic





A 50-year-old Pictou County man has died following a head-on collision Saturday night in River John, N.S..

Pictou County District RCMP responded to the two-car collision on the West Branch Road, also known as River John Station Road around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

The driver and lone occupant of one vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Pictou County, was transported to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, where he was pronounced dead.

The second vehicle contained three adults and a child. An adult female passenger suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene and the investigation is continuing.