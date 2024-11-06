ATLANTIC
    • Pictou County man wanted on two arrest warrants for alleged thefts

    Jessie Gordon Roy Lalonde is seen in this photo. (New Glasgow Regional Police) Jessie Gordon Roy Lalonde is seen in this photo. (New Glasgow Regional Police)
    Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are looking for a Pictou County man wanted for a number of alleged thefts.

    New Glasgow Regional Police say 30-year-old Jessie Gordon Roy Lalonde is wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.

    Lalonde, who also identifies by the surname Taylor, is facing numerous theft-related charges.

    Police have been trying to track Lalonde down but haven’t been able to locate him. They’re now turning to the public for help.

    Lalonde is described as a white male. He is five-foot-eleven and 170 pounds with a slender build.

    Police say Lalonde shouldn’t be approached if spotted. They’re asking anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

