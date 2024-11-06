Pictou County man wanted on two arrest warrants for alleged thefts

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are looking for a Pictou County man wanted for a number of alleged thefts.

New Glasgow Regional Police say 30-year-old Jessie Gordon Roy Lalonde is wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.

Lalonde, who also identifies by the surname Taylor, is facing numerous theft-related charges.

Police have been trying to track Lalonde down but haven’t been able to locate him. They’re now turning to the public for help.

Lalonde is described as a white male. He is five-foot-eleven and 170 pounds with a slender build.

Police say Lalonde shouldn’t be approached if spotted. They’re asking anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

