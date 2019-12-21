PICTOU, N.S. -- The full impact of a landmark decision effectively closing Pictou County's Northern Pulp Mill will take years to be felt. But even though a decision was long expected one way or another, the full reality of what happens next hasn't yet sunk in.

"I think it's going to be a long-term problem," said Pictou County resident Karen Latter on Saturday.

The mill's parent company, Paper Excellence Canada, says 300 positions at Northern Pulp will be lost with another 2,400 jobs in the forestry sector to be eliminated.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil's decision to deny an extension, which would've allowed Northern Pulp to continue dumping effluent into lagoons near Pictou Landing First Nation, has been met with a mix of perspectives throughout the province.

Premier McNeil said Friday his government would create a $50 million fund to help workers who'll be soon out of a job. Some Pictou County residents say that fund will only go so far.

"After a little bit, if they can't get something else to cover those jobs over there, it might have a pretty big impact on the county and town," said resident Mike MacNeil.

"Our county doesn't have much for big businesses and I just think it's a big loss," said.

Several business owners and employees in Pictou declined comment to CTV News on Saturday, concerned offering an opinion on the mill's closure might negatively affect them.