Pictou County, N.S. man faces attempted murder charge: Police

Canada permanently banning top Iranian regime officials, levelling new sanctions

Canada is permanently banning top members of the Iranian regime from coming into the country, restricting financial transactions with Iran, and pursuing new sanction enforcement measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday. 'We're taking steps that will raise the bar internationally, in holding Iran accountable," Trudeau said.

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

  • Man found dead near Saanich pedestrian trail

    Police say there is no risk to the public after the body of an unknown man was found Thursday near a pedestrian and cycling trail in Saanich, B.C. Saanich police detectives and the B.C. Coroners Service are working to identify the man who was found near the Lochside Regional Trail in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

  • Canadian military selects new pistol to replace aging handguns

    The Canadian military is getting new pistols to replace its current Second World War-era sidearms. The Department of National Defence on Friday announced an initial contract award of US$3.2 million to outfit the Canadian Army with 7,000 new handguns and holsters.