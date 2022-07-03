Pictou RCMP search for missing seven-year-old girl

Pictou County District RCMP is searching for a missing seven-year-old girl who was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nevaeh Cameron-Cooper was last seen on Harris Road in Pictou, N.S.

She is described as four feet tall, 60 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue top with "Harley" on the front and possibly denim shorts.

"When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them. We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully," said Nova Scotia RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce, in a news release.

Anyone with information on Cameron-Cooper's whereabouts is asked to contact Pictou RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).