Picture-perfect pumpkins: N.S. woman’s designs delight, raise money for Alzheimer’s research

You could call Cathy Dunbar a Jack-O-Lantern of all trades.

The Hantsport, N.S., senior’s vehicle is filled to the brim with the orange squash, and will be for the month of October.

“I know I've done over 50 pumpkins,” says Dunbar. “I think I have the 50th in my trunk right now, and I only started last Thursday.”

She spoke with CTV Atlantic while on her way to drop off dozens of her sculpted pumpkins at Stirling Farm Market in Greenwich, N.S.

During the month of October, Dunbar anticipates she’ll sculpt and carve images onto more than a hundred pumpkins. For five years now, it has been a way to share her creativity with the community, while also raising funds for the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia (A.S.N.S.).

Sculpting start

Dunbar started sculpting and carving pumpkins in 1995 after picking up a carving kit while on a trip in the United States. She still uses the original carving tool she purchased nearly 30 years ago.

Cathy Dunbar's sculpted pumpkins are pictured outside her home in Hantsport, N.S. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)

“At that point in time, I had children and I live on the end of the dead end street,” explains Dunbar. “During those years, I usually had upwards of 80 to a hundred pumpkins on my front lawn, which is a hill. So it was stacked, all lit. I started out lighting them with candles. I had to go out every night and put them out too. Then I moved into electricity using old style Christmas lights, and then just ran them back and forth across my lawn and stuck a pumpkin on top of every one I needed. I did that easily for 10 or 12 years.”

As Dunbar got older, the display became a more difficult task. Dunbar switched to small displays in downtown Hantsport. It was during the pandemic in 2020 that an arrangement was made with Stirling: the farm market would give Dunbar the pumpkins pro bono, and would offer a space to sell them for $25 a piece.

“We supply the pumpkins, she supplies the labour, and all the money goes towards Alzheimer’s,” explains Ellen Kennie. Kennie’s grandfather started the Stirling family business, a business that her brothers now own today.

Money raised

The first year, money was given to the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, but every year since the money has gone towards Alzheimer’s research. It’s a cause that’s close to the hearts of both Stirling and Dunbar.

“I feel that it's a struggle that a lot of people are going through, and maybe not necessarily talking about it,” says Kennie, whose father, Ralph, died from the disease.

“My husband, Ian, has Alzheimer's,” adds Dunbar. “It just makes sense that it would go to Alzheimer's, and it's been Alzheimer's ever since.”

Cathy Dunbar has raised thousands for the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia with her sculpted pumpkins. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)

According to A.S.N.S., Dunbar’s pumpkin creations have raised $6,618 since 2021.

“Cathy and her pumpkins are a wonderful example of the many ways in which individuals can leverage their passions to make an impact in the lives of those affected by dementia in Nova Scotia,” writes A.S.N.S.’s Andrée Nash in a statement to CTV News.

“We are immensely grateful for Cathy’s dedication. It’s community members like her who empower us to continue our vital work.”

Pumpkin process

Dunbar sculpts both at home and on Stirling’s property, greeting shoppers by her display of pumpkins on wooden risers as they enter the market. When asked how people react to her pieces, she says it’s usually with a ‘wow’.

Sculpted pumpkins by Cathy Dunbar of Hantsport, N.S. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)

“And it's kind of cool when you're sitting in the Stirling lot and people are looking at the pumpkins and they don't relate that the person sitting there with a pumpkin in their lap is carving them,” says Dunbar.

“But you can hear their conversation about, ‘I wonder how she does that? Does she do a freehand? It can't just be one person.’ And it's like, it's me, right here! I have no secrets. So if they wanna see how it's done, I show them how it's done.”

Dunbar mainly focuses on sculpting images onto pumpkins, and only switches to carving during the week leading up to Halloween.

Examples of Cathy Dunbar's sculpted pumpkins. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)

“Because once I cut into them and carve, they won’t have enough moisture and will wither,” she explains. “When I did them on my front lawn, if they withered, I took them in and put them in my bathtub ‘cause it brings them back very quickly. But when you have a hundred pumpkins, that’s a lot of carrying to your bathtub.”

Up until Thanksgiving Day, Dunbar focuses on a fall theme that includes flowers, animals and harvest imagery. Then she focuses on Halloween.

“I don’t do anything scary. I only do fun things, like witches, and more cats. Marvin the Martian, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and princesses.”

Cathy Dunbar's sculpted pumpkins are pictured with lights inside. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)

Sometimes Dunbar uses a pattern, though for a few, like the flowers, it’s freehand.

“She’s just a breath of fresh air,” adds Kennie. “I’m just in awe of Cathy. This means a lot to her as well. She loves it. We love it. So it works out great.”

Dunbar says it’s fun, and she’ll continue to sculpt and carve as long as she can. This month she hopes to raise $2,500 by selling a hundred pumpkins.

“I enjoy it, and the people [the Stirlings] are absolutely wonderful to deal with.”

