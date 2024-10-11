Picture-perfect pumpkins: N.S. woman’s designs delight, raise money for Alzheimer’s research
You could call Cathy Dunbar a Jack-O-Lantern of all trades.
The Hantsport, N.S., senior’s vehicle is filled to the brim with the orange squash, and will be for the month of October.
“I know I've done over 50 pumpkins,” says Dunbar. “I think I have the 50th in my trunk right now, and I only started last Thursday.”
She spoke with CTV Atlantic while on her way to drop off dozens of her sculpted pumpkins at Stirling Farm Market in Greenwich, N.S.
During the month of October, Dunbar anticipates she’ll sculpt and carve images onto more than a hundred pumpkins. For five years now, it has been a way to share her creativity with the community, while also raising funds for the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia (A.S.N.S.).
Sculpting start
Dunbar started sculpting and carving pumpkins in 1995 after picking up a carving kit while on a trip in the United States. She still uses the original carving tool she purchased nearly 30 years ago.
Cathy Dunbar's sculpted pumpkins are pictured outside her home in Hantsport, N.S. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)
“At that point in time, I had children and I live on the end of the dead end street,” explains Dunbar. “During those years, I usually had upwards of 80 to a hundred pumpkins on my front lawn, which is a hill. So it was stacked, all lit. I started out lighting them with candles. I had to go out every night and put them out too. Then I moved into electricity using old style Christmas lights, and then just ran them back and forth across my lawn and stuck a pumpkin on top of every one I needed. I did that easily for 10 or 12 years.”
As Dunbar got older, the display became a more difficult task. Dunbar switched to small displays in downtown Hantsport. It was during the pandemic in 2020 that an arrangement was made with Stirling: the farm market would give Dunbar the pumpkins pro bono, and would offer a space to sell them for $25 a piece.
“We supply the pumpkins, she supplies the labour, and all the money goes towards Alzheimer’s,” explains Ellen Kennie. Kennie’s grandfather started the Stirling family business, a business that her brothers now own today.
Money raised
The first year, money was given to the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, but every year since the money has gone towards Alzheimer’s research. It’s a cause that’s close to the hearts of both Stirling and Dunbar.
“I feel that it's a struggle that a lot of people are going through, and maybe not necessarily talking about it,” says Kennie, whose father, Ralph, died from the disease.
“My husband, Ian, has Alzheimer's,” adds Dunbar. “It just makes sense that it would go to Alzheimer's, and it's been Alzheimer's ever since.”
Cathy Dunbar has raised thousands for the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia with her sculpted pumpkins. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)
According to A.S.N.S., Dunbar’s pumpkin creations have raised $6,618 since 2021.
“Cathy and her pumpkins are a wonderful example of the many ways in which individuals can leverage their passions to make an impact in the lives of those affected by dementia in Nova Scotia,” writes A.S.N.S.’s Andrée Nash in a statement to CTV News.
“We are immensely grateful for Cathy’s dedication. It’s community members like her who empower us to continue our vital work.”
Pumpkin process
Dunbar sculpts both at home and on Stirling’s property, greeting shoppers by her display of pumpkins on wooden risers as they enter the market. When asked how people react to her pieces, she says it’s usually with a ‘wow’.
Sculpted pumpkins by Cathy Dunbar of Hantsport, N.S. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)
“And it's kind of cool when you're sitting in the Stirling lot and people are looking at the pumpkins and they don't relate that the person sitting there with a pumpkin in their lap is carving them,” says Dunbar.
“But you can hear their conversation about, ‘I wonder how she does that? Does she do a freehand? It can't just be one person.’ And it's like, it's me, right here! I have no secrets. So if they wanna see how it's done, I show them how it's done.”
Dunbar mainly focuses on sculpting images onto pumpkins, and only switches to carving during the week leading up to Halloween.
Examples of Cathy Dunbar's sculpted pumpkins. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)
“Because once I cut into them and carve, they won’t have enough moisture and will wither,” she explains. “When I did them on my front lawn, if they withered, I took them in and put them in my bathtub ‘cause it brings them back very quickly. But when you have a hundred pumpkins, that’s a lot of carrying to your bathtub.”
Up until Thanksgiving Day, Dunbar focuses on a fall theme that includes flowers, animals and harvest imagery. Then she focuses on Halloween.
“I don’t do anything scary. I only do fun things, like witches, and more cats. Marvin the Martian, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and princesses.”
Cathy Dunbar's sculpted pumpkins are pictured with lights inside. (Courtesy: Cathy Dunbar)
Sometimes Dunbar uses a pattern, though for a few, like the flowers, it’s freehand.
“She’s just a breath of fresh air,” adds Kennie. “I’m just in awe of Cathy. This means a lot to her as well. She loves it. We love it. So it works out great.”
Dunbar says it’s fun, and she’ll continue to sculpt and carve as long as she can. This month she hopes to raise $2,500 by selling a hundred pumpkins.
“I enjoy it, and the people [the Stirlings] are absolutely wonderful to deal with.”
Click here for a photo gallery of Dunbar's sculpted pumpkins.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada spat leads India newspapers, as analysts await reactions from peer countries
Canada's decision to expel New Delhi's top envoy and five other diplomats is front-page news in India, as an analyst wonders how other countries will respond.
How did a killing at a Sikh temple lead to Canada and India expelling each other's diplomats?
Relations between India and Canada are at a low point as the countries expelled each other's top diplomats over an ongoing dispute about the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Deepfake romance scam raked in US$46 million from men across Asia, police say
In a news conference Monday, police in the Asian financial hub announced the arrests of more than two dozen members of the alleged scam ring, which they say targeted men from Taiwan to Singapore and as far away as India.
Canadian court to consider when minors can be sentenced as adults
Canada's highest court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday on when a young person can be considered an adult for sentencing purposes.
Incredible new details of Shackleton's sunken Endurance ship revealed in 3D scan
A new 3D scan has revealed previously unseen details of the wreck of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s HMS Endurance, which was found in 2022 – more than a century after the ship sank.
Carbon pricing rebates land in bank accounts as Liberals defend embattled policy
Canadians are set to receive carbon pricing rebates Tuesday, as the Liberals defend one of their most embattled policies.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario taxpayers fork over $4.3 million to settle legal costs in Bill 124 cases
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
-
Police provide update on deadly shooting outside Toronto apartment
Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on a deadly shooting at an apartment building in the city’s north end.
-
Stabbing in Scarborough sends man to hospital with serious injuries: police
One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations to reopen Wednesday with modified services
Calgary libraries will reopen on Wednesday following a cyber security breach.
-
Homes evacuated after contractors hit gas line in northwest Calgary
Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to a gas leak in the city’s northwest Monday afternoon.
-
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
-
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
-
Hundreds eat Thanksgiving dinner at annual Friendship Feast put on by volunteers
Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissel Centre, Edmonton organizations that help people dealing with homelessness and poverty, partnered with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's culinary program to feed hundreds for the annual holiday at the downtown Boyle Street Plaza.
Montreal
-
Longueuil gets permit to go ahead with deer cull in local park that has been overrun
A Montreal suburb has received a provincial Environment Department permit to go ahead with a long-awaited white-tailed deer cull in a local park that has become overrun with them.
-
Penguins' Kris Letang sees some of himself in Canadiens' rookie Lane Hutson
Kris Letang heard the crowd light up every time Lane Hutson handled the puck on Monday night — and he could see why.
-
Man dies after possible drowning in Cote Saint-Luc
A man has died after a possible drowning at a home in Cote Saint-Luc.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being found suffering from burns in downtown Ottawa, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a man found suffering from burns in the downtown core Monday morning died in hospital.
-
Ottawa could see wet flurries today and Wednesday
The 'F' word appears in Ottawa's forecast for the first time this fall, with a chance of wet flurries today and Wednesday.
-
Ottawa's Catholic school board sees jump in enrolment, public board short 1,100 students this fall
New statistics show 51,142 students are enrolled in Ottawa Catholic schools in September, up 4.5 per cent from last year. The 2024-25 budget for the Ottawa Catholic School Board shows projected enrolment was 50,565 students.
London
-
One dead, three injured after crash in St. Clair Township
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
-
'Can play 365 days a year': 9-court indoor Pickleball Facility to open this week in London, Ont.
Smash Pickleball is the region’s only indoor facility dedicated specifically to the sport.
-
ATV rider crashes into parked vehicle in Harriston
A Harriston man has been charged after police said the operator of an ATV crashed into a vehicle parked on Queen Street South in Harrison.
Barrie
-
2 more new house fires in Bond Head considered suspicious
Two empty new homes ruined by fire Sunday.
-
Making Barrie barrier-free
Accessibility and inclusion for all ages in Barrie's new online survey to be completed by November 1.
-
Local non-profit serves Thanksgiving meals to more than 150
The Busby Centre in Barrie held a first-ever Thanksgiving meal Monday afternoon, serving meals to more than 150 people.
Northern Ontario
-
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
-
Ontario taxpayers fork over $4.3 million to settle legal costs in Bill 124 cases
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
-
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Kitchener
-
K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade returns
Hundreds of people bundled up to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition in Kitchener.
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
Kitchener teen reported missing
Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kitchener.
Windsor
-
37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
-
St. Clair College golfers competing in CCAA Golf National Championship
Both the women's and men's golf teams from St. Clair College are in King Township this week to take part in the 2024 CCAA Golf National Championship.
-
Spitfires score four unanswered goals in final frame to top Generals
Liam Greentree had one goal and three assists as the Windsor Spitfires used a four-goal third period to down the Oshawa Generals 5-2 on Monday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Winnipeg
-
A Nightmare on Wardlaw Avenue: Historic house decorated for Halloween
Old buildings can be a little spooky this time of year, but none like the Boyd House in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.
-
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
-
Animal rehabilitation centre calls for pumpkin, squash seed donations
If you have leftover seeds from your squash soup or pumpkin carving, the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is asking you to donate them instead of throwing them away.
Regina
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
-
'Wired for connection': Regina church hosts Thanksgiving for newcomers
Long-time residents of Regina and those who are new to the city and the country gathered together for a Thanksgiving celebration.
Saskatoon
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
-
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Vancouver
-
Support for B.C. Conservatives slips after leaders' debate: poll
There are fewer people planning to vote B.C. Conservative following last week's televised leaders' debate, according to a new survey that found most viewers felt John Rustad performed "poorly" against his political rivals.
-
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
-
B.C. Conservatives pledge new children's hospital in Surrey, with no estimated cost or timeline
The B.C. Conservative Party has promised to build a new children's hospital for families south of the Fraser River, though details on the proposal are currently slim.
Vancouver Island
-
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
-
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
-
Lack of salmon may not be the problem after all for endangered orcas, report suggests
A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.